Indonesian President Joko Widodo consolidates power with Cabinet reshuffle

JAKARTA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo reshuffled his Cabinet on Wednesday (June 15) in his third - and what experts believe to be final - shake-up as he moves to consolidate power for his final two years in office.

While reshuffles are a way to remove underperforming ministers, "power sharing, rather than performance improvement, was the dominant motivation this time", Mr Pangi Syarwi Chaniago, executive director of Jakarta-based Voxpol Centre Research and Consulting, told The Straits Times.