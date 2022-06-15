News analysis

Indonesian President Joko Widodo consolidates power with Cabinet reshuffle

Indonesia Bureau Chief
Indonesian President Joko Widodo currently commands the support of seven out of nine political parties. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

JAKARTA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo reshuffled his Cabinet on Wednesday (June 15) in his third - and what experts believe to be final - shake-up as he moves to consolidate power for his final two years in office.

While reshuffles are a way to remove underperforming ministers, "power sharing, rather than performance improvement, was the dominant motivation this time", Mr Pangi Syarwi Chaniago, executive director of Jakarta-based Voxpol Centre Research and Consulting, told The Straits Times.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top