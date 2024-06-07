Jokowi in damage control over Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s president is rushing to reassure investors and bureaucrats about his US$32 billion (S$43 billion) new capital city in a malaria-prone pocket of Borneo, after the resignations of two officials overseeing the plan raised fresh doubts about its future.

President Joko Widodo’s announcement that he will start working in July from an office in Nusantara, a giant construction site over 1,200km from the current capital Jakarta, is unlikely to allay fears about his legacy project, analysts say.

“Investor confidence has dropped, I think. They were already in doubt and in ‘wait-and-see’ mode, partly because of the unclear land status, partly because of a lack of transparency in governance of the new capital,” said Mr Yanuar Nugroho, the president’s former deputy chief of staff.

“The resignations worsen this … instead of explaining what really happened, the government is trying to cover it up,” he said, describing the president as being in damage control mode.

Travelling to Nusantara just a day after the two respected technocrats in charge resigned without explanation, Mr Widodo broke ground on schools, office complexes and promised foreign investment was coming.

But years after the president announced his signature project, intended to ease the burden on the traffic-ridden, polluted, sinking and over-populated Jakarta, zero foreign funding has been committed.

A presidential spokesperson referred question regarding doubt on Nusantara’s future to a previous comment by Mr Widodo saying that the project will continue as planned.

Jokowi, as the president is known, leaves office in October after serving the maximum two terms as his legacy project faces a host of problems, including land issues, water supplies, the threat of tropical diseases such as malaria, and widespread reluctance among civil servants to move.

An even bigger stumbling block could be president-elect Prabowo Subianto.

Mr Prabowo won February’s election promising “continuity”, but the ex-commander has a legacy project of his own: a $29 billion “free meal” programme intended to curb stunting.

Privately, Mr Prabowo is yet to discuss moving to Nusantara with his team, and while he has pledged to continue developing it, it is unlikely to be at the same speed, one politician with direct knowledge told Reuters.

A spokesperson for Mr Prabowo did not immediately respond to request for comment, but publicly Mr Prabowo has said he is committed to continuing the project.

Members of Mr Prabowo’s coalition have also privately discussed doubts about the capacity of the state budget to fund both the new capital and the nutrition programme, said a separate senior politician involved.

“If resources become scarce, (Nusantara) could just become a backburner item,” said political analyst Mr Kevin O’Rourke. “There’s going to be a lot of competition for other spending items in the Prabowo administration.”