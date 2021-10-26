Indonesian President calls on Asean to reopen regional travel

Indonesian President Joko Widodo yesterday called on South-east Asian nations to "reactivate safe travel" to help the region's economy recover, as the Covid-19 situation begins to improve in some countries.

He said the Asean travel corridor arrangement framework, initiated by Indonesia last year to facilitate the resumption of essential travel, "needs to be implemented immediately".

This could be achieved through the recognition of vaccination certificates issued by Asean nations and travel lanes for inoculated travellers with negative Covid-19 tests on arrival, among other things, he said via video link at the Asean Business and Investment Summit.

"With the Covid-19 situation getting under control, these restrictions can be reduced," he added. "If all Asean countries immediately facilitate the mobility of people safely, the wheels of the economy can move again."

He stressed that healthcare must remain the top priority, and the vaccination target of 70 per cent of the population in Asean countries "must be achieved as soon as possible".

He urged Asean countries to work together to "accelerate and equalise vaccination" in the short term, and develop health crisis protocols in the medium term to ensure that the region becomes more resilient to future health crises.

Mr Widodo said Indonesia will gradually reopen parts of the country where full Covid-19 vaccination of two doses exceed 70 per cent. Currently, more than 32 per cent of Indonesia's target population is fully vaccinated.

Bali reopened to foreign visitors earlier this month for the first time since the start of the pandemic early last year. Strict health protocols include a mandatory eight-day quarantine at the travellers' own expense.

The president said the popular resort island was reopened after 84.9 per cent of the population there had been fully vaccinated.

At the virtual summit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is confident that two-way trade between Britain and Asean - totalling some £40 billion (S$74.2 billion) annually before the pandemic - will rise in coming years.

His speech followed Britain being made the first new dialogue partner of Asean in 25 years.

Mr Johnson said: "We're embracing new partners and reacquainting ourselves with old friends. We're negotiating ambitious and wide-ranging free-trade deals with a degree of speed and efficacy that few thought possible.

"And we're pioneering high-tech frontiers, with a new Asean-UK Digital Innovation Partnership underpinned by our Digital Trade Network."