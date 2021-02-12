Indonesian police probing firm promoting child marriage

Indonesian police are investigating a wedding organiser that promoted child marriage as well as unregistered marriages.

Aisha Weddings encourages girls to marry early, from the age of 12, as their duty is "to serve their husbands".

The police's Criminal Investigation Department is probing the case following a report lodged by the Indonesian Child Protection Commission (KPAI), police spokesman Rusdi Hartono said.

On its website, the company states: "You must depend on a man as early as possible for a stable and happy family. Don't be a burden for your parents, find a man earlier!"

It adds that girls should marry between the ages of 12 and 21 "to please Allah".

Assuming the role of matchmaker, the wedding organiser promises to help parents find husbands for their daughters, to give them "a better life".

It adds: "Parents who want to seek husbands for their daughters, please contact us. Send their pictures and biodata."

KPAI reported the company to the police after public complaints.

Under Indonesian law, effective since 2019, girls and boys are legally allowed to marry at 19, with parental consent.

Otherwise, the minimum legal age to marry is 21.

Aisha Weddings' marketing materials also use pictures of children - highly likely a violation of children's rights because it promotes underage marriage, KPAI deputy chairman Rita Pranawati said.

"The content (of the website) is unsettling. Early marriage can affect the life of the children, such as depriving them of their rights to education, parenting and health," she told The Straits Times, adding that it would also be detrimental to the mental state and reproduction system of young women.

Unregistered child marriages in Indonesia still happen in nikah siri (secret weddings) performed under Islamic law.

The country has the eighth-highest number of child marriages in the world, with one in nine women married before the age of 18, according to Unicef.

In the first half of last year alone, district and religious courts processed 34,413 applications from parents and guardians seeking permission to wed their children under the legal age, known locally as "marriage dispensation", according to the Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Ministry. Most applications were approved.

Apart from reporting the wedding organiser to the police, the KPAI also lodged a request to the Communication and Information Ministry to shut down the website and others that promote child marriages, Ms Rita said.

In response to the commission's reports, Aisha Weddings said in a Facebook post: "Don't judge. If the parents are willing and the Religious Affairs Office issues the marriage dispensation for children, why get angry?

"Some families don't have money for their children. It's better to marry than die of hunger."

Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Minister Bintang Puspayoga condemned Aisha Weddings' promotion of child marriage, which has "influenced young minds that getting married is easy". She added that the data of children sent to Aisha Weddings could make them a target for other crimes, such as sexual and economic exploitation and trafficking.

"That's why we involve law enforcers - to prevent children from being victimised," she said.