Indonesian police probe $1.87 billion money laundering linked to illegal gold mining

The funds were traced through gold shops and refining companies using raw materials from the illegal mine, as well as through gold exporters.

JAKARTA – The Indonesian National Police have launched a major investigation into an alleged 25 trillion rupiah (S$1.87 billion) money laundering scheme linked to illegal gold mining operations in West Kalimantan.

On Feb 19, investigators from the force’s Directorate of Special Crime conducted coordinated raids in three locations in East Java as part of the probe.

See more on

Indonesia

Mining sector

Financial crimes

Money laundering

