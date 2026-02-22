For subscribers
Indonesian police probe $1.87 billion money laundering linked to illegal gold mining
JAKARTA – The Indonesian National Police have launched a major investigation into an alleged 25 trillion rupiah (S$1.87 billion) money laundering scheme linked to illegal gold mining operations in West Kalimantan.
On Feb 19, investigators from the force’s Directorate of Special Crime conducted coordinated raids in three locations in East Java as part of the probe.