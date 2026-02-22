Indonesian police probe $1.87 billion money laundering linked to illegal gold mining

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The funds were traced through gold shops and refining companies using raw materials from the illegal mine, as well as through gold exporters.

– The Indonesian National Police have launched a major investigation into an alleged 25 trillion rupiah (S$1.87 billion) money laundering scheme linked to illegal gold mining operations in West Kalimantan.

On Feb 19 , investigators from the force’s Directorate of Special Crime conducted coordinated raids in three locations in East Java as part of the probe.