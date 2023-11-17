Indonesian police officer presented UN Woman Police Officer of the Year Award

Police First Sergeant Renita Rismayanti of Indonesia receiving the UN Woman Police Officer of the Year award. PHOTO: UNITED NATIONS RULE OF LAW AND SECURITY INSTITUTIONS/FACEBOOK
Police 1st Sgt Rismayanti is the youngest ever to receive the award. PHOTO: UNITED NATIONS PEACEKEEPING/FACEBOOK
Updated
11 sec ago
Published
39 min ago

JAKARTA – An Indonesian policewoman, serving in the Central African Republic, was presented the United Nations Woman Police Officer of the Year Award on Thursday, a UN spokesman said.

The award was presented to 27-year-old Renita Rismayanti for helping to “conceptualise and develop a criminal database that enables UN police to map and analyse crime and disorder hot spots”, said Mr Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The analysis helps security forces better plan their operations in support of the local population, he added.

Mr Dujarric said police First Sergeant Rismayanti, the youngest ever to receive the award, serves as a crime database officer with the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic, known as Minusca.

According to Mr Dujarric, the award was established in 2011 to recognise “the exceptional contributions of women police officers to UN peace operations and to promote women’s empowerment”. XINHUA

More On This Topic
Indonesian police nab suspected terrorists plotting to disrupt February 2024 elections
Indonesian police uncover illegal sales of firearms on popular e-commerce platforms

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top