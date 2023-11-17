Indonesian police officer presented UN Woman Police Officer of the Year Award

JAKARTA – An Indonesian policewoman, serving in the Central African Republic, was presented the United Nations Woman Police Officer of the Year Award on Thursday, a UN spokesman said.

The award was presented to 27-year-old Renita Rismayanti for helping to “conceptualise and develop a criminal database that enables UN police to map and analyse crime and disorder hot spots”, said Mr Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The analysis helps security forces better plan their operations in support of the local population, he added.

Mr Dujarric said police First Sergeant Rismayanti, the youngest ever to receive the award, serves as a crime database officer with the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic, known as Minusca.

According to Mr Dujarric, the award was established in 2011 to recognise “the exceptional contributions of women police officers to UN peace operations and to promote women’s empowerment”. XINHUA