Indonesian police find 5 baby skeletons, uncover incest between dad and daughter

The shocking discovery of five baby skeletons in Indonesia helped police uncover an incestuous relationship that a father had with his daughter.

Two workers were clearing the land at a former pond site in a village in Central Java on June 15 when they stumbled upon the human skeletons.

Investigations led the police to the suspect, identified only as R, who then confessed that he was having sex with his biological 25-year-old daughter for the last 11 years.

Seven babies were born from the illicit union – five boys and two girls, the last of whom was born in 2021.

The police, with the help of sniffer dogs, are still looking for the skeletons of the other two babies.

The 57-year-old father confessed to killing all the babies by suffocating them shortly after they were born and burying them at the former pond site.

The victim, dubbed E, is the daughter of the man’s third wife.

It is believed the mother was aware of the father’s sexual relationship with E, and even helped her daughter give birth.

Speaking to the media, Banyumas regency police chief Agus Supriadi Siswanto said: “The mother can’t do much because the suspect had threatened her to keep quiet or else she will be killed.”

Police said the man began to have sex with E on the advice of a shaman he met while working as a construction worker in 2011.

The shaman said if the father wanted to be rich, he had to have sex with his daughter seven times.

Despite carrying out the shaman’s instructions, the man said he is still poor, the Indonesian daily Kompas reported.