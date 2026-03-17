Indonesian police detain three Europeans accused of producing porn

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The foreigners risk up to 10 years’ imprisonment on a pornography production charge, and another six for online distribution.

– Indonesia has arrested two French nationals and an Italian on accusations of producing and distributing pornography in a nation where such content is illegal, police on the resort island of Bali said on March 17 .

The trio, a woman and two men, were being held on suspicion of seeking to “profit from pornographic video and content,” police chief Joseph Edward Purba of Bali’s Badung district told reporters.

The foreigners risk up to 10 years’ imprisonment on a pornography production charge, and another six for online distribution.

Bali is predominantly Hindu and a magnet for millions of foreign visitors, but Muslim-majority Indonesia strictly forbids the production of pornographic material.

In 2025 , British adult film star Bonnie Blue was deported from Bali, after receiving a fine for a traffic violation that was the only charge to stick from an investigation into porn production.

Balinese officials have been complaining of unruly behaviour by foreign tourists, following a string of deportations in recent years – including several Russian influencers expelled for posing naked at sacred sites.

Mr Joseph said the latest investigation was sparked by “a viral video containing pornographic content circulating on social media”.

On March 13 , immigration officials arrested the Frenchwoman – described as a “content creator” – and the Italian as they attempted to depart Bali for Thailand.

The Frenchman, described as the woman’s “manager”, was arrested days later in Badung. AFP