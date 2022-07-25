Indonesian police arrest 17 suspected terrorists

JAKARTA (XINHUA) - The Indonesian police's anti-terror squad Densus 88 has arrested 17 suspected terrorists in three provinces, a police officer said on Monday (July 25).

Police Headquarters spokesman Ahmad Ramadhan said 13 people were arrested in Aceh, three in North Sumatra, and one in Riau.

Mr Ramadhan did not explain in detail the arrests in North Sumatra and Riau, but the 13 terrorist suspects detained in Aceh on Friday were members of Jemaah Islamiyah (11) and Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (two).

"Members of Jamaah Islamiyah include five people who are in charge of education, who held 'weapon training' for members as skills for war," Mr Ramadhan told a press conference.

Other members of Jemaah Islamiyah are in charge of membership and fund raising, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, two of the Jamaah Ansharut Daulah members had helped the group's members who carried out suicide bombings at a police station in Medan on Nov 13, 2019.