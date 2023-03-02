Indonesian parents sue pharmaceutical companies, govt over deadly tainted drugs

JAKARTA - When Ms Ratih Susilawati’s 11-month-old daughter developed a fever after her vaccination on Sept 7, 2022, she thought it would subside with medication as it had in the past.

She gave her daughter, Anggiya Belvania Fauziah, liquid paracetamol prescribed by a clinic three times a day. But instead of getting better, Belvania vomited frequently and suffered diarrhoea.

The next day, Ms Ratih, a 26-year-old satay seller in East Jakarta, took her daughter to a public hospital, where she was treated for four days. After her discharge, Belvania returned home, and the fever was gone. However, she could not urinate and her feet became swollen.

Ms Ratih rushed her to the hospital again, and the child was put on a ventilator.

On Sept 27, Belvania was moved to Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital, one of Indonesia’s prominent public hospitals. There, the doctors said she had kidney failure and her condition was so “severe” that the chances of her survival were slim.

Ms Ratih saw Belvania the next day. “My daughter looked at me, signalling that she wanted to be carried and breastfed. Unlike other patients who were in a coma, she could still move, so I had hopes that she would recover,” the mother of two told The Straits Times.

However, Belvania lost consciousness that evening and died.