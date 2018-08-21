Indonesian parents choose 'Asian Games' as name of baby born hours before Aug 18 opening ceremony

An Indonesian baby girl born on the opening day of the Asian Games will never forget this day in her country's history.

Her parents have named her "Asian Games", as she was born in Palembang just hours before the opening ceremony of the event at Jakarta's Gelora Bung Karno Stadium last Saturday (Aug 18).

Jakarta and Palembang are co-hosting the Asian Games, which is on till Sept 2. This is the first time that the Games are being co-hosted in two cities.

According to local media reports, the girl's father said that his wife was due to give birth to their fourth child in September.

But the girl, whose full name is Abidah Asian Games, surprised her parents with her early arrival, said Mr Yordania Denny, 38.

Mr Denny told Indonesian news portal Detik that the decision to name his daughter was spontaneous.

"I hope this name will benefit my daughter in the future," he was quoted as saying.

He added that he hopes his daughter could be an athlete in the future, and even compete in the Games.

"Because she has Asian Games in her name, if she has talent as an athlete, I will let her become an athlete," he said.