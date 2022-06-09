Indonesian navy officers reportedly ask for $516,000 to release tanker

SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - Indonesian naval officers have asked for US$375,000 (S$516,000) to release a fuel tanker they detained last week for anchoring illegally in Indonesian waters off Singapore, two people involved in negotiations over the unofficial payment said.

The incident comes after Reuters reported a dozen similar detentions last year. In those cases, the ship owners made unofficial payments of about US$300,000 each and the vessels detained by the Indonesian navy east of Singapore were released.

The Nord Joy fuel tanker was boarded by armed navy personnel on May 30 whilst anchored in Indonesian waters to the east of the Singapore Strait, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, the two security sources said.

Asked to comment on whether naval officers had asked for US$375,000 to release the Nord Joy, Indonesian navy spokesman Julius Widjojono said: "It is strictly prohibited." He did not respond to requests for further details.

He confirmed navy personnel had detained the Nord Joy on suspicion of anchoring in Indonesian waters without a permit, violating Indonesian sea passage rights and sailing without a national flag.

"The initial information is that (the case) is still in the initial investigation process at Batam naval base," he said.

Under Indonesian law, anchoring without a permit carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison for the captain of a vessel and a 200 million rupiah (S$19,000) fine, Mr Widjojono said.

The Indonesian navy said in November that there had been an increase in the number of detentions for anchoring without permission, deviating from the sailing route or stopping mid-course for an unreasonable amount of time.

Vessels were either released due to insufficient evidence or the cases were processed through the Indonesian courts and no payments were made to the navy or its staff, the navy said.

Batam naval base

The Nord Joy is a Panama-flagged vessel, 183m long and can carry up to 350,000 barrels of fuel.

Reuters has been unable to determine who owns the vessel.

Synergy Group, the company based in Singapore that manages the Nord Joy, did not respond to questions about the alleged request by navy staff for an unofficial payment.