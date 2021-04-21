Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

The submarine was taking part in a torpedo drill in North Bali waters.
The submarine was taking part in a torpedo drill in North Bali waters.PHOTO: AFP/INDONESIA DEFENCE MINISTRY
  • Updated
    1 min ago
  • Published
    46 min ago

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - The Indonesian navy is checking on one of its submarines after the vessel failed to report results of a training exercise on Wednesday (April 21), a navy spokesman said.

The submarine was taking part in a torpedo drill in North Bali waters but failed to relay results of the exercise as expected, said the spokesman, First Admiral Julius Widjojono.

The submarine, the KRI Nanggala 402, was built in Germany in 1981, has a cruising speed of 21.5 knots and can take up to 34 passengers.

The navy spokesman and a spokesman for the Defence Ministry were not immediately available to respond to questions about how many crew were on board.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 