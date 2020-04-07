Indonesian musicians raise awareness about Covid-19 through songs

JAKARTA - The coronavirus has inspired Indonesian artists to create songs persuading people to stay at home, change their habits and have empathy for medical workers in a fun and entertaining way.

Singer-songwriter Andre Hehanusa released his song Dirumah Aja (Just Staying At Home), urging people to stay home to curb the spread of the Covid-19.

Playing guitar in his homemade video, the 55-year old artist sang in Bahasa Indonesia: "Just staying at home, we help Indonesia. Just staying at home, we save the world. Just staying at home, we take care of each other. Just staying at home, we pray this storm will soon pass."

On his official YouTube channel, which has nearly three million subscribers, Mr Andre called for his viewers to follow the government's guidance in the fight against the coronavirus.

"Together, we must seriously prevent the spread of the virus and don't panic so as not to believe hoaxes, because this concerns our lives. Stay safe, Indonesian families. Have a good time with your families by just staying at home," he wrote on March 22.

Another singer, Yessiel Trivena, paid tribute to healthcare workers on the front line with a song, For The Sake Of Someone Else's Health, by her songwriter husband Eka Gustiwana.

"When all disappear, you remain loyal to look after. You sacrifice silently for the sake of someone else's smile. When everyone falls asleep, you are awake all the time. You forget your fatigue for the sake of someone else's health," the lyrics said.

The song has garnered more than 1.2 million views since its release on March 19.

Mr Eka said the donations raised by the song via a crowdfunding site will be given to medical workers treating Covid-19 patients.

"No matter how big your donation, even 100 rupiah, will really help," he wrote on his YouTube page.

Indonesia's prominent comedy music group Project Pop offered a pop-style educational song Gara Gara Corona (Because Of Corona), garnering nearly 600,000 views on the CameoProject YouTube channel, which is contributed to by various content creators.

In the video clip, set mainly in a recording studio, its six members performed the catchy song to remind people of doing simple things, such as washing their hands and keeping a distance from others, and forgetting business-as-usual. "Because of corona, we change our handshakes. Because of corona, we often wash hands. We used to rarely meet our family. Because of corona we have a lot of time together."

Hand sanitisers and masks flying off the selves also got attention from the group, which has fans from all walks of life, from kids to the elderly. Taking a jab at hoarders of the essential items, the song went: "It's so sad that hand sanitisers are rare, the price of masks soar. Oh please, don't do that. This is the time we help each other."

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

A viewer commented on its YouTube page: "You smart guys. Thank you for more educating and entertaining content."

Indonesia's King of Dangdut Rhoma Irama also jumped on the bandwagon to raise awareness with his song Coronavirus. The 73-year-old music legend sang: "A gripping horror strikes nature when the creature comes, attacks and kills. It can neither be seen nor touched, but all humans are horrified."

The video clip, uploaded on GP Records' YouTube page, has generated nearly 1.6 million views since its launch on April 3.