Indonesian haj departures on track amid Middle East war

As the first wave’s departure nears, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has instructed officials to prioritise the safety of pilgrims amid heightened regional tensions.

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s haj departures remain on track despite the ongoing United States-Israeli war against Iran, with preparations entering the final stage and the first group of pilgrims set to leave on April 22 as authorities press ahead with safety measures.

For 2026’s haj, which is expected to take place from May 24 to May 29, Indonesia has been allocated a quota of 221,000 pilgrims. According to the Haj and Umrah Ministry, the largest group comprises homemakers at around 52,000, followed by private sector workers at approximately 46,000. Most pilgrims are aged between 41 and 64, with more than 40,000 aged 65 and above.

The first wave of pilgrims will depart for Medina starting April 22, while the second wave will begin on May 7, heading to Jeddah.

Ms Pramita Gumanti, 39, a private employee from Gresik, East Java, is among those scheduled to depart in the first wave. She, her husband and four relatives are set to leave Surabaya on May 4. Despite being aware of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, she has chosen to proceed and expressed little concern that it would disrupt the pilgrimage.

As of this week, her preparations are complete except for packing. “Hopefully it will not have any impact,” she told The Jakarta Post on April 17. “As far as I understand, the targets are specific areas in the Middle East, particularly those hosting US military bases.”

She and her family registered for the regular haj program in 2012 but only received their departure schedule 14 years later. She said she did not want to delay what had long been a family aspiration.

“Performing the haj is not easy, and it is not as simple as umrah (minor haj). When the opportunity comes, it must be taken,” she said.

When asked whether the government had issued any special instructions in light of the conflict, Ms Pramita said she had received none and saw no need for them, expressing confidence after Saudi authorities confirmed that the haj would proceed.

Safety measures

As the first wave’s departure nears, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has instructed officials to prioritise the safety of pilgrims amid heightened regional tensions.

On April 17, Deputy Haj and Umrah Minister Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak sent off 363 haj organisers tasked with assisting and protecting Indonesian pilgrims. They departed from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Banten to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The ministry has also coordinated with domestic institutions to strengthen protection, including the National Police, which has formed a special task force to monitor and crack down on potential crimes, fraud and illegal haj operators following a rise in such cases in recent years.

“This is part of the state’s presence to ensure protection, security and a sense of justice for haj and umrah pilgrims,” National Police spokesperson inspector-general Johnny Eddizon Isir said in a statement on April 16 , urging pilgrims to use official hotlines to report complaints or violations.

On April 15 , Haj and Umrah Minister Mochamad Irfan Yusuf said the government had coordinated with Saudi authorities to ensure smooth preparations, with final arrangements, including haj card activation, nearly complete.

“Preparations for haj services are nearly 100 per cent. We are finalising all services ahead of haj operations,” Mr Irfan said. “As long as there is no official ‘no departure’ notice from Saudi Arabia, we will proceed with the pilgrimage while ensuring strict safety measures.”

Foreign Ministry citizen protection director Heni Hamidah also confirmed that the haj would proceed as planned, while advising caution in travel routes. “For haj travel organizers, flight routes should avoid conflict areas, given that there will be direct flights to Jeddah,” she said on April 16.

Cost pressures

The haj ministry has also faced concerns over a spike in flight costs, after Garuda Indonesia and Saudia Airlines cited rising aviation fuel prices, pushing total transportation expenses to around 1.7 trillion rupiah (S125.5 billion) for 2026’s haj.

“We reported this to the President, and he said whatever happens, the increase should not burden the pilgrims,” Minister Irfan said, adding that each pilgrim pays around 54 million rupiah, with the remaining 33 million rupiah subsidised by the Haj Fund Management Agency.

The government has also prepared 177 hotels in Mecca and 100 in Medina, along with 51 kitchens in Mecca and 23 in Medina, as well as 40 health clinics in Mecca and five in Medina.

Transportation between the two cities and return flights to Indonesia have also been arranged. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK