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Indonesian govt prepares fines in digital child safety rules

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Officials say social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok have yet to fully meet obligations.

Officials say social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok have yet to fully meet obligations.

PHOTO: AFP

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s Communications and Digital Ministry has finished drafting policies on penalties for social media platforms that fail to comply with the country’s Child Protection in Digital Space Regulation, known as PP TUNAS, ranging from fines to full access blocking.

After reviewing compliance six months after the regulation took effect in March, Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid noted several platforms, including Meta’s Facebook, Instagram and Threads, Alphabet’s YouTube and ByteDance’s TikTok, had yet to fully meet their obligations.

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