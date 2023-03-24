Indonesian govt faces backlash over breaking fast gathering ban for civil servants

JAKARTA - Indonesia has disallowed civil servants from holding gatherings for the breaking of fast during the fasting month of Ramadan, a move which has triggered backlash from several Islamist political parties.

In a circular signed by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Indonesian President Joko Widodo was cited as saying the move was necessary as the country is still transitioning from a pandemic to an endemic Covid-19 situation.

“The Home Affairs Minister is expected to forward this instruction to governors, regents and mayors,” said the circular dated March 21, a copy of which went viral online on Thursday.

Media reports said that the letter was addressed to cabinet ministers as well as other senior officials including the national defence force commander, national police chief, attorney general, and other institutional leaders.

During the month of Ramadan, which this year falls from Mar 22 to April 21, Indonesian Muslims from all walks of life gather for buka bersama or bukber - the breaking of fast together after fasting from sunrise to sundown.

This practice, however, was stopped in compliance with safe distancing regulations during the pandemic.

Some of these gatherings, including by high ranking officials at private homes or official residences, have included expensive catering from hotels, live food preparation stations, and entertainment options like karaoke.

Mr Anung made some clarifications on his official YouTube channel on Thursday, stressing that the directives are only for coordinating ministers, ministers and heads of government agencies. The ban does not not apply to the public, he said.

“Government officials are currently in the spotlight (for lavish lifestyle), hence the President asked the government officials to hold breaking of fast gathering in a humble way, not inviting any high ranked officials when they hold a breaking of fast gathering,” he added.

Mr Anung was referring to the ongoing crackdown on lavish displays of wealth by tax officials. An assault allegedly perpetrated in late February by the flashy son of a mid-level tax official has renewed debate about the sources of wealth of some of the country’s highest-paid civil servants, and stirred calls among netizens to boycott the filing of income tax.

As of Friday, Ministries and senior officials seem to be observing the new directives. Indonesia’s health ministry, for example, has directed its staff to avoid hosting group iftar - breaking of fast - sessions during Ramadan.

Commenting on the gathering ban, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said: “I see the stress is more on government officials to promote a humble living.”

Some political parties have defended the policy.