Indonesian governor returns $642,000 luxury official car amid public backlash

JAKARTA – East Kalimantan Governor Rudy Mas’ud has decided to return his newly purchased 8.5 billion rupiah (S$642,000) official vehicle, following widespread public criticism over what many considered excessive spending.

The decision was announced on his official Instagram account on March 2 , after days of public scrutiny and debate over the procurement.

“I have decided to return the car after carefully listening to and considering the aspirations and constructive feedback of the people of East Kalimantan. A good government is one that listens and has the courage to make wise decisions,” Mr Rudy said in a statement.

Mr Rudy apologised for the controversy surrounding the procurement and expressed appreciation for the public feedback.

“Constructive criticism will, God willing, serve as our motivation to build a stronger and more successful East Kalimantan,” he said.

Mr Rudy emphasised that returning the luxury vehicle would not disrupt government operations or compromise public services. He assured residents that government operations would continue to run effectively and that his administration would remain focused on formulating policies aimed at improving public welfare.

Mr Muhammad Faisal, head of the East Kalimantan Communication and Information Agency, said the vehicle – a Range Rover 3.0 Autobiography LWB – had been purchased in November 2025 but had remained in Jakarta and was never used for official travel or government operations.

“We have communicated with the dealer, and fortunately it understands our position and has agreed to take the vehicle back,” he said on March 2 , as quoted by Indonesian news website detik.com.

In Jakarta, the standard model for the vehicle is priced at around 7.43 billion rupiah, with costs rising depending on optional features, interior customisation, safety packages and technology upgrades.

Critics noted the car cost seven times more than the official presidential vehicle of President Prabowo Subianto.

Mr Rudy came under widespread criticism after it was revealed that he had purchased the luxury official vehicle, sparking concerns over budget priorities in the province amid ongoing government austerity measures.

The central government significantly reduced regional transfers in 2025 and has maintained this policy in the 2026 state budget. The cuts have forced many regional administrations to scale back programmes and tighten spending to balance their budgets.

Responding to the criticism, Mr Rudy said he had used his personal vehicles for official duties since taking office.

He added that the new Range Rover complies with specifications set by the 2006 Home Ministry regulation, which allows governors to have two official vehicles: one sedan with a maximum 3,000 cubic cm engine and one SUV or jeep with a maximum 4,200 cubic cm engine.

The Range Rover that was purchased has a 2,996 cubic cm engine, and features off-road capabilities and a Terrain Response system that adjusts performance for various surfaces, including mud, rocks and sand.

Mr Rudy said he chose the vehicle to uphold East Kalimantan’s image as the home of the new capital, Nusantara.

“Our administration frequently hosts guests from across Indonesia and abroad. Our facilities must reflect the region’s dignity and not appear inferior to outsiders. I do not want East Kalimantan to be seen as poor,” he said.

Meanwhile, East Kalimantan Secretary Sri Wahyuni said the Range Rover was selected for its ability to support the governor’s field operations across the province.

“The vehicle allows the governor to navigate difficult terrain, including forested areas,” she said.

Mr Rudy’s and other East Kalimantan officials’ statements have sparked further criticism, with many arguing that the funds would have been better spent repairing the province’s many damaged roads rather than buying an expensive vehicle to navigate them.

Critics called the “upholding the region’s image” argument insensitive amid widespread economic hardship, arguing the funds would be better spent on health care, education or other public services.

Mr Ahmad Irawan, a member of House of Representatives (DPR) Commission II overseeing home affairs and government apparatus, urged the Home Ministry to revise the 2006 regulation on governors’ official vehicles to prevent similar controversies in the future.

“The standards should prioritise functionality, appropriateness and the financial capacity of the region,” he said. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK