Indonesian government mulls foreign tourist tax after viral incidents

JAKARTA – The Indonesian government is considering a tax for foreign tourists after controversial incidents made their rounds on social media, but industry associations warn that businesses may suffer as a result.

Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Pandjaitan called for the new levy to be imposed soon. “Don’t ever sell Indonesia short. We need to show them (foreign tourists) that we are a nation that greatly upholds cultural values, tradition and rules,” he said in an Instagram post on April 3.