Indonesian fitness influencer dies after freak barbell mishap

Mr Justyn Vicky, 33, was doing squat presses at The Paradise Bali gym in Sanur, Indonesia, on July 15 when the incident happened.
An Indonesian fitness trainer died after a barbell reportedly broke his neck during a training session.

Mr Justyn Vicky, 33, was doing squat presses at The Paradise Bali gym in Sanur, Indonesia, on July 15 when the incident happened, according to Indonesian media outlets.

Social media footages showed him trying to stretch his legs as the bar weighed down on his shoulders, but he struggled to stand upright.

The barbell reportedly weighed between 180kg and 210kg.

Mr Justyn then fell to the floor and the stacked barbell landed on the back of his neck. A spotter – a person who helps gym users in lifting or pushing more weight – was behind him when the exercise equipment fell.

The spotter tried to hold on to the barbell, but was not able to prevent the equipment from landing on Mr Justyn.

According to news site Bali Discovery, Mr Justyn was taken to the hospital with a broken neck. An emergency operation failed to save him.

Tributes poured in online after his death. The fitness coach had over 30,000 followers on his Instagram account.

His close friend, Mr Gede Sutarya, said Mr Justyn was a trainer who always shared knowledge about physical fitness, reported Bali Express.

“Justyn was a kind, sociable and a polite man. He always advised his friends at the gym to be careful and not to push themselves beyond their capabilities,” Mr Gede added. “I hope he will rest in peace.”

Social media footages showed him trying to stretch his legs as the heavy bar weighed down upon his shoulders but he struggled to stand upright. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM AMING’A PETAH PETER/FACEBOOK

The Paradise Bali gym, where Mr Justyn worked, said he was more than just a fitness expert.

“He was a beacon of inspiration and motivation and (gave) unwavering support. Every session with Justyn felt like much more than just exercise. He created a nurturing environment where we felt safe to challenge ourselves, both physically and mentally,” it wrote on its Instagram.

