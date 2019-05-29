Indonesian Finance Minister Mulyani considered for more senior economic role

JAKARTA (BLOOMBERG) - Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati will likely remain in President Joko Widodo's cabinet and is being considered for a more senior role with oversight of his economic team, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, may delay naming his Cabinet until after June 28, which is when the Constitutional Court is set to deliver its decision on Prabowo Subianto's legal challenge against the presidential election outcome. The people asked not to be identified as the discussions are private.

Within the Cabinet structure, the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs - a post currently held by Darmin Nasution - is a more senior role to that of Finance Minister.

Indrawati declined to comment on whether she'll be taking on a new role when asked on Tuesday in Jakarta.