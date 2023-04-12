Indonesian dies after being stabbed by sibling over a packet of instant noodles

A teenager in Indonesia stabbed his elder sibling to death in a fit of rage over a packet of instant noodles.

The incident took place in Lalan district, South Sumatra on April 8 when the 15-year-old bought a packet of instant noodles from a nearby shop to break fast.

Local police said the older sibling was angry when he found out that the teenager, identified with the initial AL, bought only one packet.

As a result, the 27-year-old older sibling, identified with the initial R, slapped AL and squeezed his cheeks in anger, said Lalan police chief Hasurungan Hutajulu on Monday.

Incensed, AL stabbed R in the stomach, news portal Kompas.com reported.

“The alleged perpetrator, who was slicing onions and kangkung with a knife in the kitchen, spontaneously stabbed the victim in the stomach,” said Mr Hutajulu.

Family members immediately took the injured sibling to a nearby clinic, but the victim died shortly thereafter.

Police said they have seized the knife used in the incident. The teenager is currently being held at a police station.

Village head Karang Agung Aripin told Tribunnews the siblings were not known to have any problems, adding that the teenager was known to be a quiet child.

