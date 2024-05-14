Indonesian diaspora welcomes dual citizenship plan, but details needed to make it a reality

JAKARTA – A plan by the Indonesian government to offer dual citizenship to former citizens, to entice those with skills to return, has been given a big thumbs-up by the diaspora. But far more details are needed to make this a reality, analysts and officials say.

The proposal – announced in April without details by a senior minister – comes at a time when countries are competing to attract talent, with Indonesia itself keen to move up from an upper-middle-income economy to a high-income country.

President-elect Prabowo Subianto told an investment forum in March that he is aiming for annual growth of 8 per cent in the five years of his term. This compares with annual economic expansion of just over 5 per cent in the last two years.

Indonesia’s law does not recognise dual citizenship for adults, and a child holding two passports must choose one and renounce the other when they turn 18.

The country has suffered from a brain drain as skilled locals shifted their citizenship to the countries where they work and live, often driven by better career opportunities and much higher pay. Nearly 4,000 young Indonesians, for example, obtained Singapore passports from 2019 to 2022, according to Indonesia’s Immigration Office.

In total, there are around six million people in the Indonesian diaspora, based on government data. They include skilled and unskilled workers, along with their families, with some having renounced their citizenship and others remaining Indonesian.

Indonesian Diaspora Network Global president Sulistyawan Wibisono called the government’s plan a “strategic step”, saying it would give the nation a boost should former Indonesian citizens return.

“If the Indonesian diaspora can enter Indonesia without many hurdles, they – with their expertise – will bring positive impact to the businesses,” said Mr Sulistyawan, a 47-year-old Melbourne-based trademark attorney.

The professionals now working overseas could fill jobs in various fields in the homeland such as information technology (IT), financial services, mining and healthcare, he told The Straits Times.

Like other foreigners, former Indonesian citizens must have the necessary employment permits in order to work in the country.

Melbourne-based IT specialist Jeffry Merril Liando, 51, said that beyond skills, those offered dual citizenship may bring a new work culture into their Indonesian workplaces. “They may break the (existing) culture of bureaucracy. As they have nothing to lose, they might be more brave and outspoken,” he told ST. “This may affect Indonesian work culture, and change the attitude of its people.”

Mr Liando renounced his Indonesian citizenship in 2015 and became a New Zealander, as did his wife and two teenage children, who also live in Melbourne.