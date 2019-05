MATARAM, INDONESIA (AFP) - An Indonesian court on Monday (May 20) sentenced Frenchman Felix Dorfin to death for drug smuggling, in a surprise verdict after prosecutors asked for a 20-year jail term.

"After finding Felix Dorfin legally and convincingly guilty of importing narcotics... (he) is sentenced to the death penalty," presiding judge Isnurul Syamsul Arif told the court in Lombok.