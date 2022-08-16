Indonesian companies step up climate change targets, tap into green businesses

JAKARTA Indonesian companies are greening their operations to both lure investors and pursue profits in the renewables sphere.

Socially-conscious global investors have increasingly encouraged companies here to adhere to environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, which measure how well a company safeguards the environment and implements socially responsible policies.

Foreign investors are net buyers of Indonesian stocks, investing more than 50 trillion rupiah (S$4.67 billion) in the first four months of 2022.

Indonesian 282 trillion rupiah conglomerate Astra International, whose businesses range from auto-assembly and financial leasing to coal mining, has recently installed rooftop solar panels across its offices and facilities.

The conglomerate has also declared it will - through its subsidiary United Tractors - no longer invest in exploring for coal.

Although coal exploration brings in a sixth of United Tractors' 10 trillion rupiah annual revenue, the company will shift to mining metals.

"We will diversify from coal to other minerals, such as copper and iron ore," Ms Tira Ardianti, Astra's head of investor relations, told The Straits Times.

United Tractors, a power producer, will also invest in renewable energy sources such as hydropower, floating solar photovoltaic, geothermal, and waste-to-energy projects.

"We are actively seeking assets for investment in renewable energy. We have started doing mini hydros," said Ms Tira.

Astra has completed building a mini 0.5MW hydropower plant in Kalipelus, Central Java province and is currently building a 7MW hydropower plant in Besai Kemu, Lampung province, and has recently acquired a 31.5 per cent stake in a company that is adding hydropower plants that will have a total 33MW.

Rival Indika Energy is pursuing its two main goals: Achieve a net-zero emission by 2050 and boost non-coal revenue to 50 per cent by 2025, from 10 per cent currently.

"Essentially, what we do going forward is to invest in new sectors and to divest assets in the coal sector," Indika director Aziz Armand told The Straits Times.

Indonesia's primary energy supply mix at at end-2021 consisted of coal 38 per cent, oil 31.2 per cent, gas 19.3 per cent, and renewable energy such as solar and wind 11.5 per cent.

The nation has targeted renewable energy sources to rise to 23 per cent by 2025.