Indonesian companies step up climate change targets, tap into green businesses

JAKARTA Indonesian companies are greening their operations to both lure investors and pursue profits in the renewables sphere.
Socially-conscious global investors have increasingly encouraged companies here to adhere to environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, which measure how well a company safeguards the environment and implements socially responsible policies.
Foreign investors are net buyers of Indonesian stocks, investing more than 50 trillion rupiah (S$4.67 billion) in the first four months of 2022.
Indonesian 282 trillion rupiah conglomerate Astra International, whose businesses range from auto-assembly and financial leasing to coal mining, has recently installed rooftop solar panels across its offices and facilities.
The conglomerate has also declared it will - through its subsidiary United Tractors - no longer invest in exploring for coal.
Although coal exploration brings in a sixth of United Tractors' 10 trillion rupiah annual revenue, the company will shift to mining metals.
"We will diversify from coal to other minerals, such as copper and iron ore," Ms Tira Ardianti, Astra's head of investor relations, told The Straits Times.
United Tractors, a power producer, will also invest in renewable energy sources such as hydropower, floating solar photovoltaic, geothermal, and waste-to-energy projects.
"We are actively seeking assets for investment in renewable energy. We have started doing mini hydros," said Ms Tira.
Astra has completed building a mini 0.5MW hydropower plant in Kalipelus, Central Java province and is currently building a 7MW hydropower plant in Besai Kemu, Lampung province, and has recently acquired a 31.5 per cent stake in a company that is adding hydropower plants that will have a total 33MW.
Rival Indika Energy is pursuing its two main goals: Achieve a net-zero emission by 2050 and boost non-coal revenue to 50 per cent by 2025, from 10 per cent currently.
"Essentially, what we do going forward is to invest in new sectors and to divest assets in the coal sector," Indika director Aziz Armand told The Straits Times.
Indonesia's primary energy supply mix at at end-2021 consisted of coal 38 per cent, oil 31.2 per cent, gas 19.3 per cent, and renewable energy such as solar and wind 11.5 per cent.
The nation has targeted renewable energy sources to rise to 23 per cent by 2025.
Despite coal prices surging globally, Indika says it will continue to boost diversification to non-coal business such as digital technology business, renewable energy and any business that supports the electric vehicle ecosystem.
The population of electric cars in Indonesia at end-2021 was 125,000 and is expected to rise to 600,000 by 2025, according to the government. For electric motorcycles, the figures are between 1.34 million and 6 million.
Meanwhile TBS Energy Utama, a unit of Toba Bara Sejahtera, which has businesses in mining, energy, plantation and property, has joined forces with ride hailing company Gojek to form Electrum, a joint venture aimed at tapping into green businesses.
Electrum recently tied up with Taiwanese electric scooter startup Gogoro to jointly develop the electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia, especially the two-wheeled vehicles and battery solution.
The joint endeavour has done a pilot project of deploying hundreds of electric motorcycles used by Gojek drivers on Jakarta roads. Gojek aims to have all internal combustion engine motorcycles used by its partner drivers replaced by electric motorcycles.
They have also roped in state oil company Pertamina, which will supply its fuel stations with shelves of fully-charged batteries for electric motorcycle drivers to swap their used batteries.
For these companies, complying to higher ESG standards is not only about protecting the environment and adopting stricter governance, but also about being sought after by investors.
Indonesian financial service authority's (OJK's) chairman Mahendra Siregar told an online seminar on Aug 13 that millennial and generation Z investors - who make up the largest chunk of Indonesia's 9.3 million investors base - prefer sustainable investments over ordinary ones.
OJK's data also shows that ESG-themed mutual fund investments surged to 3.5 trillion rupiah at end-2021 from a mere 42 billion rupiah at end-2016.
"In the millenials' portfolio, the value of sustainable investments exceed the conventional ones. This is not the case with the older generation of investors," Mr Mahendra said.