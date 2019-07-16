Indonesian carrier Garuda tells passengers no photos, videos inside cabin

JAKARTA (BLOOMBERG) - Airlines have for years been embarrassed by photographs and videos taken by disgruntled passengers with smartphones and posted on social media. Indonesia's national carrier is fighting back.

PT Garuda Indonesia issued a directive on Tuesday (July 16) asking passengers not to take snaps or record footage inside the cabin.

Days earlier, a business-class customer's video blog had shown Garuda flight crew handing out food menus scribbled on scraps of paper. As well as menus, the plane also ran out of champagne and white wine, the blogger said.

Garuda said the circular wasn't a response to the blog. It's aimed at ensuring passenger comfort and privacy, and making sure the airline complies with laws governing aviation and electronic information, said corporate secretary Ikhsan Rosan.

"Passengers are still allowed to take pictures for personal reason such as selfies, as long as it doesn't disturb or cause inconvenience to others," Rosan said.