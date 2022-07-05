Indonesian capital imposes level 2 restriction following increasing Omicron infections

JAKARTA (XINHUA) - The Indonesian government on Tuesday (July 5) raised public mobility restrictions in the capital city Jakarta to level 2 following a significant increase in reported cases of Omicron variants of the coronavirus.

On July 4, Indonesia recorded 1,434 newly-confirmed Covid-19 cases, taking the country's total tally to 6,095,351 cases.

The level 2 restriction has also been implemented in Jakarta's satellite cities, including Bogor, Depok, Tangerang and Bekasi.

The public mobility restrictions, known as the PPKM locally, are based on a four-point scale, with level 1 implying minimal restrictions and level 4 the maximum.

While level 1 implies less than 20 cases have been detected per 100,000 people in a week, level 2 indicates that between 20 and 50 cases were detected per 100,000 people.

Level 3 is imposed for 50-150 cases per 100,000 people per week, while level 4 is reserved for over 150 infections per 100,000 people in a week.

"Recently, we have seen a significant growing number of Covid-19 infections caused by the spread of the BA.4 and BA.5 variants," Mr Syafrizal Z.A., director-general of Regional Administration Development at Indonesia's Ministry of Home Affairs, said in a statement.

Under the level 2 curbs, hotels, supermarkets, restaurants and theatres can still operate up to a maximum of 75 per cent of total capacity, but must be closed by 9pm.