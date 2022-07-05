Indonesian capital imposes level 2 restriction following increasing Omicron infections

On July 4, Indonesia recorded 1,434 newly-confirmed Covid-19 cases. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
7 min ago

JAKARTA (XINHUA) - The Indonesian government on Tuesday (July 5) raised public mobility restrictions in the capital city Jakarta to level 2 following a significant increase in reported cases of Omicron variants of the coronavirus.

On July 4, Indonesia recorded 1,434 newly-confirmed Covid-19 cases, taking the country's total tally to 6,095,351 cases.

The level 2 restriction has also been implemented in Jakarta's satellite cities, including Bogor, Depok, Tangerang and Bekasi.

The public mobility restrictions, known as the PPKM locally, are based on a four-point scale, with level 1 implying minimal restrictions and level 4 the maximum.

While level 1 implies less than 20 cases have been detected per 100,000 people in a week, level 2 indicates that between 20 and 50 cases were detected per 100,000 people.

Level 3 is imposed for 50-150 cases per 100,000 people per week, while level 4 is reserved for over 150 infections per 100,000 people in a week.

"Recently, we have seen a significant growing number of Covid-19 infections caused by the spread of the BA.4 and BA.5 variants," Mr Syafrizal Z.A., director-general of Regional Administration Development at Indonesia's Ministry of Home Affairs, said in a statement.

Under the level 2 curbs, hotels, supermarkets, restaurants and theatres can still operate up to a maximum of 75 per cent of total capacity, but must be closed by 9pm.

More On This Topic
Indonesia can overcome next Covid-19 wave: Health minister
Expired Covid-19 shots binned as Indonesia eases back to normalcy

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top