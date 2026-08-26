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Indonesian army to inaugurate composite battalion in Natuna, Riau Islands

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Military cadets stand guard during a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Indonesia’s Independence at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Aug 17.

Military cadets stand guard during a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Indonesia's Independence at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Aug 17.

PHOTO: EPA

  • The Indonesian Army will inaugurate Composite Battalion 1/Gardapati in Natuna to strengthen defence in the North Natuna Sea and establish a new military command for the Riau Islands.
  • Gardapati is a unique multi-corps battalion under the North Natuna Sea Security Task Force, with specialised units for integrated ground defence and border security.
  • There are plans to create five new military commands by 2026, including a separate military command for the Riau Islands, sparking debate over its strategic necessity and regional impact.

AI generated

BATAM, Riau Islands – The Indonesian Army is preparing to inaugurate a composite battalion in Natuna, the Riau Islands, to strengthen national defence in the strategic North Natuna Sea and to establish a new military command overseeing the province.

Military Command (Kodam) XIX/Tuanku Tambusai chief Major General Agus Hadi Waluyo said the organisational adjustment of Composite Battalion 1/Gardapati had been completed and that the battalion’s new iteration would be inaugurated after an eight-year trial period.

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Indonesia

Defence and military

South China Sea

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.