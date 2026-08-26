Indonesian army to inaugurate composite battalion in Natuna, Riau Islands
- The Indonesian Army will inaugurate Composite Battalion 1/Gardapati in Natuna to strengthen defence in the North Natuna Sea and establish a new military command for the Riau Islands.
- Gardapati is a unique multi-corps battalion under the North Natuna Sea Security Task Force, with specialised units for integrated ground defence and border security.
- There are plans to create five new military commands by 2026, including a separate military command for the Riau Islands, sparking debate over its strategic necessity and regional impact.
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BATAM, Riau Islands – The Indonesian Army is preparing to inaugurate a composite battalion in Natuna, the Riau Islands, to strengthen national defence in the strategic North Natuna Sea and to establish a new military command overseeing the province.
Military Command (Kodam) XIX/Tuanku Tambusai chief Major General Agus Hadi Waluyo said the organisational adjustment of Composite Battalion 1/Gardapati had been completed and that the battalion’s new iteration would be inaugurated after an eight-year trial period.