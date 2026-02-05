US President Donald Trump (left) shakes hands with Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto at the Board of Peace meeting during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos on Jan 22.

– Indonesia’s officials and diplomatic figures said the country may withdraw from the Board of Peace if the US-backed diplomatic initiative fails to advance Palestinian independence.

The remarks came after President Prabowo Subianto’s two-day engagement with political, religious and foreign policy stakeholders to clarify Jakarta’s stance and manage domestic sensitivities over its participation in the board.

After a Feb 3 meeting with leaders of Islamic community organisations at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Foreign Minister Sugiono, who was present, said Indonesia would leave the Board of Peace if its core goals – including Palestinian independence – were not achieved.

Addressing criticism of Indonesia’s participation in the initiative, Mr Sugiono said Jakarta has set several benchmarks for the board towards building peace in Gaza and Palestine following the Israeli aggression, with the primary objective being statehood for Palestine.

“Ultimately, it is the independence and sovereignty of Palestine,” said Mr Sugiono.

On Jan 22, Mr Prabowo signed the Board of Peace charter after it was launched by US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The board is meant to address the situation in Gaza, but the US leader has suggested it could be applied to other conflicts.

Mr Sugiono added that the Board of Peace has yet to take shape . “We also don’t know yet where its office is, and what its secretariat is like. It’s still in process,” he said.

Mr Prabowo had invited Islamic mass organisations to the palace for the discussion, which saw more than 50 participants, including representatives from Muhammadiyah, the Indonesian Ulema Council, and Nahdlatul Ulama.

Mr Sugiono’s message was echoed by Indonesian Ulema Council vice-chairman Cholil Nafis, who cited Mr Prabowo as saying that Jakarta would not be bound to support positions that run counter to its own.

“If we join the Board of Peace, we are not obliged to go along when they do not align with our views. Second, if no changes can be made, (Mr Prabowo) is prepared to withdraw,” said Mr Nafis.

On Feb 4, Mr Prabowo met former foreign ministers and deputy ministers at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, former deputy foreign minister Dino Patti Djalal said he supported Indonesia’s participation, describing the Board of Peace as the only viable option currently being discussed to address the ongoing violence in Palestine.

Before the four-hour meeting, he had raised concerns on social media about Jakarta’s decision to join the initiative and called for clarity on whether the body guarantees equality among participants, among other issues.

Describing the Board of Peace as an experiment rather than a guaranteed solution, he said it is not a “magic formula that immediately cures all problems”.

But he added that Mr Prabowo has acknowledged the risks of joining the initiative, particularly with Israel’s involvement in it.

This is the greatest challenge, said Dr Dino, who has served as Indonesia’s ambassador to the United States and is also chair and founder of the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI).

“There is no other option on the table. The reality is that the Board of Peace is part of the solution to stop repeated ceasefire violations by Israel,” he said.

Addressing domestic concerns

Analysts said the government’s outreach to community leaders reflects the sensitivity of the decision at home and how Mr Prabowo is managing competing pressures.

Mr Dedi Dinarto, lead Indonesia analyst at Global Counsel, said the meetings with former diplomats and religious leaders suggest the President is testing views and consolidating perspectives rather than trying to sell a fixed policy.

“President Prabowo appears to be trying to manage a sensitive domestic conversation,” he said, adding that the key issue is less about whether Indonesia should be involved than how its participation can be shaped so Palestinian interests are not sidelined.

He said the outreach also points to an effort “to think through how Indonesia positions itself within the initiative without appearing to simply align with a US-driven agenda”.

Associate Professor Yohanes Sulaiman of Jenderal Achmad Yani University in West Java said b ringing critics into the conversation allows Mr Prabowo to show he is listening while attempting to persuade them of the move’s strategic value.

But he pointed to the political risks of Indonesia’s participation for Mr Prabowo – the Board of Peace remains contentious domestically, facing scepticism from public figures, Muslim groups and parts of the political class.

“It is politically toxic,” he said.

At the same time, analysts said the episode reflects Mr Prabowo’s broader push to project Indonesia as a more active global player.

Prof Yohanes added that the President also wants to be seen as “a global leader… invited to every single important thing”, though questions remain over whether Jakarta has a clear strategy for navigating the diplomatic and political trade-offs that may follow.

“Whether this translates into meaningful influence remains to be seen, but the process reflects an attempt to hedge Indonesia’s foreign policy posture while building a degree of domestic acceptance for an inherently controversial move,” said Mr Dedi.