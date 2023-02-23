Indonesia warns farmers, plantation companies to prepare for drier weather and fires

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s government has warned farmers and plantation companies to be on guard against fires in Sumatra and Kalimantan due to possible prolonged drier conditions across South-east Asia caused by the El Nino weather pattern.

Central Sumatra - from where haze occasionally travelled to Peninsular Malaysia and Singapore - usually sees dry spells twice a year, around March and again around October.

Head of Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), Dr Dwikorita Karnawati, said that after three consecutive years of predominantly wet weather - in 2020, 2021 and 2022 - farmers and plantation companies could be caught off guard this year when there is a 50 per cent chance of the El Niño event happening.

“Declines in rainfall will not only happen in October,” Dr Dwikorita said. “In fact we have seen declines in February”.

She noted that dry weather had already hit Riau, parts of Jambi and North Sumatra, parts of Sulawesi and the north-western region of West Papua province. Practically all other regions in Indonesia have only one dry spell, mostly sometime between May and September.

“We have to be extra cautious especially in Riau and Jambi for any possible plantation and forest fire,” Dr Dwikorita said.

She added that the rare occurrence of three consecutive years of wet weather, or La Nina triple dip, had reinforced the tendency among recalcitrant farmers and companies to use the slash-and-burn method to clear land, but such action would not be tolerated by drier weather in 2023.

Indonesia suffered haze episodes in some years between 1997 and 2015 as farmers and companies used the slash-and-burn techniques. The fires in 1997 and 2015 were especially big, worsened by severe drought. The resulting haze from the 2015 fires shrouded Singapore and Malaysia as well.

In the following years, stepped-up law enforcement – including a shoot-on-sight order against fire-starters – and better firefighting equipment mandated for plantation firms resulted in a significant decline in the scale of fires.

Mr Subakir, an elementary school principal in Palangkaraya, the epicentre of the 2015 haze crisis, told The Straits Times that roadside billboards and banners on the harsh punishments for slash-and-burning offences have discouraged potential wrongdoers.

”Nowadays when a small fire is detected, the authorities would quickly go and check, and when a fire is burning unattended, the land owner would get in trouble,” said 50-year-old Mr Subakir, who goes by one name.

Indonesian authorities have continued to allow traditional farmers to use the slash-and-burn method, but impose conditions to prevent the fire from spreading. The area to be burnt must not be more than one hectare, a water canal must be dug around it, and the whole process must be supervised.

To reduce the chance of a fire growing bigger, the government has been gradually distributing tractors to fire-prone villages and regencies to help them clear vegetation.

Corn farmer Satiman who lives in Kalampangan, Central Kalimantan, told ST that he is a member of a group of 20 registered farmers who have access to such a tractor.

“Sometimes I use (the tractor), sometimes I use own hands,” said Mr Satiman, 52, who uses a one-word name.