Indonesia wants a more just world order as it kicks off year-long G-20 presidency

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Indonesia kicked off its year-long Group of 20 (G-20) presidency on Wednesday (Dec 1), with President Joko Widodo saying that the privilege would be used to foster collaboration and push for major global breakthroughs.

In a pre-recorded video speech streamed online and at the G-20 presidency unveiling ceremony in Central Jakarta, Mr Widodo said the country sought to strengthen global solidarity in addressing climate change and sustainable development and get developed countries to raise their commitment to assisting developing countries.