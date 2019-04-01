Indonesia votes: Which parties are competing for Parliament seats?

JAKARTA - Sixteen parties will be participating in the legislative election at the national level on April 17.

There are 711 seats at stake in Indonesia's two-house People's Consultative Assembly or Majelis Permusyawaratan Rakyat (MPR) - 575 are seats in the People's Representative Council (DPR) while 136 are in the Regional Representative Council (DPD).

The biggest party in the current Parliament is the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) with 109 out of 560 seats, or just under 20 per cent of the House.

Close behind is former ruling party Golkar - now the second-largest - which has 16 per cent, and presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto's Gerindra party, which has 13 per cent.

The Straits Times looks at the 16 parties:

1. NATIONAL AWAKENING PARTY (PKB)

An Islam-based political party founded in 1998 that espouses inclusivity, and has deep roots in Indonesia's largest Muslim organisation, Nahdlatul Ulama. It has 47 seats in Parliament.

2. GREAT INDONESIA MOVEMENT PARTY (GERINDRA)

The secular and nationalist party, formed by Mr Prabowo in 2008 after leaving Golkar, seeks to build a just and prosperous Indonesia. It has 73 seats in Parliament.

3. INDONESIAN DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF STRUGGLE (PDI-P)

Founded and led by former president Megawati Sukarnoputri, it supports religious tolerance and pluralism. It has 109 seats in Parliament.

4. PARTY OF THE FUNCTIONAL GROUPS (GOLKAR)

The oldest operating party in Indonesia has pushed for economic development through liberalisation. The secular and nationalist party holds 91 seats in Parliament.

5. NASDEM PARTY

It has its roots in a civic mass organisation founded by former Golkar leader Surya Paloh. It has 36 seats in Parliament.

6. CHANGE INDONESIA MOVEMENT PARTY (GARUDA)

A rookie party that will make its debut in the 2019 elections, and is looking to target young voters.

7. WORKING PARTY (BERKARYA)

Formed in 2016 and led by the youngest son of former president Suharto, Hutomo Mandala Putra (also known as Tommy Suharto), who has said he wants the spirit of the New Order Era to "re-emerge". Mostly comprised of former Golkar members, this is its first election.

8. PROSPEROUS JUSTICE PARTY (PKS)

An Islam-based party originally influenced by the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt. It now has 40 seats in Parliament.

9. INDONESIAN UNITY PARTY (PERINDO)

It was founded in 2015 by media tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo after his short-lived stints in two other political parties, with the vision of making Indonesia a progressive, fair and prosperous nation. This will be its first election.

10. UNITED DEVELOPMENT PARTY (PPP)

It was formed in 1973 through the forced merger of four Islamic parties when then-President Suharto's government carried out a restructuring of the political party system. It has 39 seats in Parliament.

11. INDONESIAN SOLIDARITY PARTY (PSI)

A new party with a focus on young people, women's rights and pluralism. Founded in 2014, it will be contesting in the elections for the first time this year.

12. NATIONAL MANDATE PARTY (PAN)

The most moderate of Islamic parties, established by reformist Amien Rais in 1998 and unofficially affiliated with the Muhammadiyah movement, the more modernist of Indonesia's two largest and oldest Muslim organisations. It has 48 seats in Parliament.

13. PEOPLE'S CONSCIENCE PARTY (HANURA)

Created by former general and current Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto - who had been with Golkar before leaving in 2006 to found his own party - with the hopes of making a presidential bid. It has 16 seats in Parliament.

14. DEMOCRATIC PARTY

A moderate and centrist party whose ideology is based on the Indonesian concept of Pancasila. Founded to help former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono make his presidential bid, it holds 61 seats in Parliament.

15. CRESCENT STAR PARTY (PBB)

A conservative Islamic party that has campaigned for the implementation of syariah law. It currently has no seats in Parliament.

16. INDONESIAN JUSTICE AND UNITY PARTY PARTY (PKP)

A secular and nationalist party that was founded in 1998 as a splinter group from Golkar because some members felt the party was becoming more inclined towards accommodating Islamic interests. It currently has no seats in Parliament.