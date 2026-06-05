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Journalists photograph a screen showing the movement of volcanic ash from Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki at the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency office in East Nusa Tenggara.

Jakarta – A highly active volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted several times on June 5, spewing towering ash columns into the sky and forcing a local airport to close, the authorities said.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki on Flores Island erupted at 11.15am local time, sending volcanic material 2.5km into the air, the national volcanology agency said in a statement.

It came after several other eruptions earlier on June 5.

Lewotobi Laki-Laki falls under Indonesia’s second-highest alert level for volcanic activity, with a 5km exclusion zone in force around its crater.

The volcanology agency said residents near rivers should also remain on alert for hazardous floods of volcanic material, known as lahar, if heavy rain occurs.

The authorities have suspended operations at a local airport in the town of Maumere, about 60km west of Lewotobi Laki-Laki, affecting five domestic flights, airport head Partahian Panjaitan told AFP.

Laki-Laki means “man” in Indonesian, and the 1,584m volcano is twinned with a calmer 1,703m one named Perempuan after the Indonesian word for “woman”.

In July 2025, Lewotobi Laki-Laki spewed a colossal 18km tower of ash, forcing the cancellation of 24 flights at the international airport on the resort island of Bali.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation, experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”. AFP