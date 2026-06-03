Indonesia vessels headed towards Singapore with smuggled rare earth metals intercepted

The smuggling attempt was foiled by the Indonesian Navy in Batam.

JAKARTA - The Indonesian Military (TNI) together with a joint task force has foiled an attempt to smuggle 390 tonnes of raw minerals containing illegal rare earth metals and radioactive elements in Riau Islands waters.

The value of the commodities is estimated to be in the trillions of rupiah, or hundreds of millions of United States dollars.

TNI chief of general staff Lt Gen Richard Taruli H. Tampubolon directly led a high-level investigation team in a May 26 visit to the impounded vessels, the tugboat TB Capricorn 106 and barge TK Capricorn 92.210, currently moored at the Indonesian Navy’s Naval Command (Kodaeral) IV/Batam headquarters’ pier.

Also attending the visit were Junior Attorney General for Special Crimes (Jampidsus) Febrie Adriansyah, Republic of Indonesia Fleet Command (Koarmada RI) commander Vice Adm Denih Hendrataa and several senior officials from the Office of the Coordinating Politics and Security Minister.

The vessels were intercepted on May 17 by KRI Kujang-642, a missile fast-attack-craft (KCR) under the command of First Fleet Command (Koarmada) I Maritime Security Task Force (Guskamla), in the Singapore Straits, Koarmada I said on its official Instagram account @koarmada_1.

The vessels were carrying tin and heading towards Singapore. Initial investigation shows suspected severe violations on customs and mineral exports regulations, which were deemed to threaten natural resources management sovereignty and harming the state economy.

During a presentation at Hang Nadim International Airport, Riau Islands, Kodaeral IV commander Rear Adm Berkat Widjanarko revealed that the vessels were carrying 25 containers of illicit goods.

Based on laboratory tests conducted by tin miner PT Timah in Kundur, Tanjung Balai Karimun, samples which were first claimed as ilmenite, were proven to contain high titanium oxide. Ilmenite is a Titanium-iron (II) oxide and the most important ore of titanium and the main source of titanium oxide.

Zirconium oxide is used in the production of hard ceramics such as in dentistry; thorium oxide can be used in nuclear reactors as ceramic fuel pellets; neodymium oxide is used to dope glasses such as sunglasses; cerium oxide is a catalyst for oxidation of monoxide and reduction of NOx; and triuranium octoxide can be converted to uranium hexafluoride for the purpose of uranium enrichment.

“The success is real evidence of the readiness of Indonesian Navy’s personnel who are always in the frontline to keep maritime sovereignty and secure national resources riches,” Denih said on May 30, as quoted by a press release issued by Kodaeral IV.

Berkat emphasised the Navy would continue strengthening its supervision of Indonesian waters, especially against illegal mineral export activities. “Preventing the smuggling is a real commitment in carrying out orders from the Indonesian President and TNI chief to take strict actions against all illegal activities harming state revenue and threatening the security of strategic resources,” he said. “Kodaeral IV will continue supervision with related agencies in this strategic waterway.”

Kodaeral IV chief spokesman Pundjung T said a joint press conference between Koarmada RI and the Attorney General’s Office is planned to be held soon.

Refuting allegations

PT Putraprima Mineral Mandiri (PMM), which owns the seized shipment of raw materials, has denied accusations that it smuggled hazardous or radioactive minerals.

“The company only exports ilmenite and has obtained approvals from the relevant authorities following laboratory testing prior to export to China,” PMM lawyer Poltak Silitonga said on May 30, as quoted by Kompas.com. “We did not smuggle dangerous goods that are prohibited by the state.”

To support his claim, Poltak said he had visited the office of the Deputy Attorney General for Special Crimes (Jampidsus) to submit PMM’s permits and export documentation.

PMM also refuted earlier allegations by authorities that the company had refused to allow the Indonesian Navy to inspect the materials inside the containers.

“We are not being uncooperative. We have explained to the Indonesian Navy that our cargo was tested twice by authorised personnel from state inspection company PT Sucofindo and the Directorate General of Customs and Excise,” he said in a statement on May 30. “The results said that the container’s contents had passed the test and could be exported.”

Poltak added that any request to open the containers should come from the authorized organisations, meaning the customs office and PT Sucofindo, with clear reasons and an official mechanism.

“Even if navy personnel suspect the presence of prohibited goods, they cannot open the seals indiscriminately.”

He said opening the seals without procedures could create legal uncertainty and losses for exporters because they will potentially cause shipment delays and additional charges. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK