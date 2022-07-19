Indonesia urges tech platforms to sign up to new licensing rules

JAKARTA • Indonesia yesterday urged tech companies to register under new licensing rules, or run the risk of having their platforms blocked, with data showing many big tech firms such as Google and Meta have yet to comply as tomorrow's deadline looms.

The requirement to register is part of a set of rules, first released in November 2020, that will allow the authorities to order platforms to take down content deemed unlawful, or that "disturbs public order", within four hours if considered urgent and 24 hours if not.

Communications Minister Johnny Plate urged companies to register before sanctions are applied. His ministry said last month that platforms could be blocked if they did not comply.

As at yesterday, more than 5,900 domestic and 108 foreign firms had registered, including short-video app TikTok and music streaming firm Spotify, according to communications ministry data.

Alphabet's Google, Twitter and Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, have not yet registered.

The new licensing system applies to all domestic and foreign electronic service operators.

The government can also compel companies to reveal communications and personal data of specific users if requested by law enforcement or state agencies.

The government says the new rules have been formulated to ensure Internet service providers protect consumer data, and that online content is used in a "positive and productive" way.

Some analysts doubt whether the authorities would immediately block platforms operated by non-compliant companies, especially given how widely used some of the platforms are in Indonesia, including by state officials.

With a youthful, digitally savvy population of 270 million, Indonesia is a top-10 market globally by number of users for a host of social media companies, including TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.

Some activists say the new articles related to content posed a threat to privacy and freedom of expression. But Mr Plate said the registration rule was administrative and not about content.

There were an estimated 191 million social media users in Indonesia as at February, according to Statista. Only China and India have more social media users in the Asia-Pacific region.

REUTERS