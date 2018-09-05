Indonesia unveils higher import tax of up to 10% on over 1,000 goods

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia will raise import taxes on a more than 1,000 goods ranging from cosmetics to appliances and some cars, as part of measures aimed at cutting imports and supporting a weak rupiah, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Wednesday (Sept 5).

The import tax will be raised to between 7.5 per cent to 10 per cent on 1,147 mostly consumer goods, from the current 2.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent range, Indrawati told a news briefing.

She did not say when the tariffs would be applied, but government data showed the goods were worth US$5 billion in the first eight months of this year and US$6.6 billion throughout 2017.