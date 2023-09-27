Indonesia to sue UK anti-graft agency for share of $1.4b Airbus bribery case settlement

JAKARTA - Indonesia plans to sue the United Kingdom’s anti-graft agency for a share of a €991 million (S$1.4 billion) bribery settlement paid by aircraft maker Airbus to the British government, its law minister said on Wednesday.

Airbus, the world’s largest aircraft manufacturer, agreed to the payout as part of a record US$4 billion (S$5.5 billion) settlement with France, Britain and the US following a 3-1/2 year criminal investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption.

Law minister Yasonna Laoly told Reuters that Indonesia would sue the UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which investigated the allegations, to obtain a part of the settlement.

“We are one of the victim countries, we just seek fairness,” he said, adding the Southeast Asian country is consulting with its legal counsel in Britain.

The minister added that Indonesia had provided evidence during the investigation. His comment was first reported this week by The Financial Times.

The SFO did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS