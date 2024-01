JAKARTA - Indonesia is planning to slash the targeted share of renewables in the national energy mix, a move seen by experts as a step back in the country’s ambition towards clean energy, while signalling its light-hearted attempt to part ways with fossil fuels.

The new target will hover at between 17 per cent and 19 per cent by 2025, as proposed by the National Energy Council (DEN). Previously, the government had set a target of 23 per cent for the same period.