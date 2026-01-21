Indonesia to revoke dozens of permits after deadly floods

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Authorities said they were probing 31 land-right holders for any role their operations may have played in floods and landslides in northern Sumatra.

JAKARTA – Indonesia has decided to revoke permits held by 28 resource companies after authorities linked forest misuse to floods and landslides that killed more than a thousand people in Sumatra in December.

The majority – 22 permits – cover a wide variety of operations in natural forests and plantation areas spanning about one million hectares,State Secretary Minister Prasetyo Hadi told reporters late on Jan 20.

The remaining six relate specifically to mining, plantations and timber-extraction activities.

The companies were found to have violated laws governing activities in forest areas, Mr Hadi said.

In December, authorities said they were probing 31 land-right holders for any role their operations may have played in floods and landslides that devastated three provinces in northern Sumatra.

The revocations affect several well-known companies in the region, including gold miner PT Agincourt Resources and pulp producer PT Toba Pulp Lestari.

Shares of PT United Tractors, Agincourt’s parent company, fell as much as 15 per cent in morning trade.

Trading in Toba Pulp Lestari shares has been suspended since Dec 17 after the government halted the company’s operations pending an audit into its potential role in the floods.

Toba Pulp Lestari said on Jan 21 it was still awaiting official clarification in the form of a written decision from the government, and that meanwhile it continued to carry out essential operational activities, asset maintenance, and forest area security.

Agincourt did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The move to revoke permits is part of a broader push by the Prabowo Subianto administration to rein in illegal use of forest land and enforce compliance among natural resource-based enterprises.

The government has seized about 4.09 million hectares of land under Mr Prabowo, much of it made up of oil palm plantations, and the Environment Ministry recently said it was suing six companies for more than US$280 million (S$359.58 million) for allegedly causing massive environmental damage in North Sumatra province.

Around 900,000ha of the seized land will be designated for restoration to conservation forest, including nearly 82,000ha within Tesso Nilo National Park in Riau province, Mr Hadi said.

Environmental group WALHI North Sumatra said the revocations must be followed by a halt to new permits in the same areas, warning against granting licenses to the affected companies or others with similar operations.

The group also urged authorities to impose strict sanctions, saying renewed licensing would only perpetuate environmental damage. BLOOMBERG