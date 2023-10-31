Indonesia to omit private coal plants from its JETP investment plan

JAKARTA - Indonesia will exclude coal-fired power plants operated by industrial estates from its investment plan for a Group of 7 (G-7)-led funding programme to decarbonise its power sector, sources drafting the document told Reuters.

The decision means Jakarta will not lay out a path to shut the so-called captive coal power plants in its comprehensive investment and policy plan (CIPP) as required to secure US$20 billion (S$27 billion) in funding pledged under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

The plan is due to be published on Wednesday for public feedback.

JETP, a financing scheme made up of equity investments, grants and concessionary loans from G-7 members, multilateral banks and private lenders, is aimed at helping developing countries shift to cleaner energy in the power sector.

Coal-fired power plants operated by industries were being excluded from the plan because authorities needed more time to work out how to protect the nickel smelting sector, said one of the sources, who declined to be identified, adding that the exclusion would be temporary.

The exclusion will make it more difficult for South-east Asia’s largest economy to meet its JETP target to cap power sector emissions at 290 million metric tonnes of CO2-equivalent by 2030 because the public sector will now be saddled with a greater share of the reduction burden.

Captive coal power stations with 13.74 gigawatt (GW) of capacity are operating in the South-east Asian archipelago and 20.48 GW are being planned. The recent surge is due to the expansion of the metal processing sector, according to a July report that the Asian Development Bank commissioned.

Indonesia has pledged to stop commissioning new coal power plants but still allows new ones for smelters.

The country’s decision not to include the industrial coal plants in its plan follows complaints from officials that the JETP financing terms were not as expected, with high interest on loans and only a small portion in grants.

Half of the JETP commitments come from private lenders.

Indonesia is not the only country facing problems in implementing a JETP deal.

G-7 offered Vietnam just 2 per cent of its total US$15.5 billion JETP financial package in grants, while the biggest chunk of its loans will carry market-determined interest rates, documents reviewed by Reuters showed.

There have also been questions over the inaugural JETP deal with South Africa, which is facing rolling blackouts. South Africa secured a US$8.5 billion financing pledge.