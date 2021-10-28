Indonesia to make PCR test mandatory for all holidaymakers

All holidaymakers travelling by air, sea or land anywhere in Indonesia will have to undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as the government moves to avert another Covid-19 wave ahead of the year-end holiday season.

On Sunday, the government began requiring PCR tests for all air passengers travelling from or to Bali, and from, to or within Java and Covid-19 high-risk regions in the country, with the tests having to be taken 48 hours prior to departure. The cost was capped at 495,000 rupiah (S$47) in Java and Bali and 525,000 rupiah in other regions.

Previously, all domestic air passengers needed to take only the less accurate antigen rapid test, the cost for which was capped at 99,000 rupiah on both islands and 109,000 rupiah in other regions.

PCR tests, however, have been required for foreign tourists from 19 countries allowed entry into Indonesia from the middle of this month. The foreign tourists also have to undergo quarantine.

The planned move to extend the PCR testing regime to those travelling by sea and land has led to concerns in the tourism industry that the cost of the test could dampen enthusiasm for the holidays, particularly among Indonesians.

The Transport Ministry said the measure was introduced as airlines were already allowed to carry more than 70 per cent of an aircraft's capacity.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said yesterday that the cost for a PCR test would be lowered to 300,000 rupiah, describing this amount as among the lowest in the world.

But Mr Agus Ade Surya Wirawan, general manager of Bali-based hotel Artotel Sanur, is worried, saying that a few guests had already cancelled their reservations because of the latest measure.

"With the tests, certainly there are additional costs for them to have a vacation in Bali," he told The Straits Times.

"Only guests who have the extra budget to cover the (test) costs can go on holiday. Those who have set a fixed holiday budget will rethink their plans as the additional costs are quite significant."

The hotel has welcomed more tourists since the easing of restrictions on Bali last month. The occupancy rate has gradually climbed from 8 per cent to 30 per cent in recent weeks.

SENSE OF SECURITY Polymerase chain reaction tests are more accurate (than antigen rapid tests). If I'm surrounded by people testing negative with the PCR tests, I feel safe. UNIVERSITY STUDENT DINDA MAHARANI JAYADI, who just returned from a vacation with her family in Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara.

Mr Ketut Ardana, chairman of the Bali chapter of the Indonesian Tour and Travel Agency Association, also expressed concerns.

Some travellers, however, did not object to the new rule.

University student Dinda Maharani Jayadi, who just returned from a vacation with her family in Labuan Bajo, an increasingly attractive destination in East Nusa Tenggara province, said she did not mind taking a PCR test for the sake of safe travel.

"PCR tests are more accurate (than antigen rapid tests). If I'm surrounded by people testing negative with the PCR tests, I feel safe," the 21-year-old Bandung resident told ST.

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan said the PCR test policy will serve to balance the recent relaxation of restrictions on mobility around the country.

Citing a Transport Ministry survey, he said 19.9 million people in Java and Bali would be travelling for the year-end holidays, of which 4.45 million would be on the move around Jakarta and surrounding areas. He reiterated that Indonesia would take a cautious approach to easing curbs and enforce strict health protocols to avert transmission of Covid-19.

Indonesia suffered spikes in Covid-19 infections after long holiday periods, particularly during Christmas last year and around New Year and Hari Raya this year, when many people travelled with their families and friends.

Daily cases peaked above 50,000 in July after Hari Raya, overwhelming the country's already-fragile healthcare system.