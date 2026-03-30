Indonesia to loan endangered Komodo dragons to Japan for breeding programme, ministry says

A conservation official at Indonesia's Forestry Ministry said a male and a female Komodo dragon will be sent to a zoo in Shizuoka.

– Indonesia will loan two Komodo dragons to Japan’s Shizuoka prefecture, where it is hoped the endangered reptiles will be able to breed, and will receive some red pandas and giraffes in return, an official said on March 30.

The Forestry Ministry said the animal swops would increase “contributions from both parties towards wildlife protection and conservation, as well as raising public awareness of biodiversity”, adding that the programme was intended to breed the Komodo dragons, which the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List classifies as endangered.

Mr Ahmad Munawir, a conservation official at the ministry, told Reuters a male and a female will be sent to a zoo in Shizuoka. In return, the prefecture will send several animals to Indonesia, including red pandas and giraffes, he said.

The agreement was signed last week, ahead of a visit to Japan by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who will meet Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi later this week.

Indonesia is home to more than 3,000 Komodo dragons, according to government data. The reptiles are the largest lizards in the world, growing up to around 3m long. They have a yellow forked tongue and a venomous bite.

Japan’s TV Shizuoka has reported the two dragons would arrive as early as June for the breeding programme. Mr Ahmad said the dragons would be sent after a business-to-business agreement was signed by the zoos in Indonesia and Japan. REUTERS