Indonesia to launch carbon exchange in September

JAKARTA – Indonesia is poised to launch its carbon exchange in September, with power generation companies the first to trade on it.

Indonesia Stock Exchange (BEI) is set to operate the exchange that will be supervised by its financial regulator, the Financial Services Authority, and the Environment and Forestry Ministry, officials said.

Initially, power producers that operate coal power plants and have a level of emissions lower than what is set by the government can sell emission allowances to their less efficient peers, the Environment and Forestry Ministry’s director for the mobilisation of sectoral and regional resources, Dr Ignatius Wahyu Marjaka, told The Straits Times.

Indonesia, South-east Asia’s largest economy and the world’s eighth-largest greenhouse emitter, in February launched the first phase of mandatory carbon trading for 99 coal power plants owned by 42 companies and supplying electricity to state utility firm PLN.

More than half of the power generation in the country is sourced from coal.

Dr Wahyu said: “We are also looking into companies in the forestry sector that are quite capable and can meet the requirements to take part in the exchange in September.

“We are exploring some others... potentially steel, cement, fertiliser companies. The question is whether they are ready to enter the exchange in the first phase of the trading.”

Forestry and similar sectors linked to land use, together with energy and transportation, make up 97 per cent of Indonesia’s pledge to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change. Late last year, the government enhanced its target to cut emissions by 2030 by 31.89 per cent, or by 43.2 per cent with international financial support.

Dr Wahyu said that the government is also identifying entities that contributed to removing 577 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) higher than its obligation under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change between 2018 and 2020. The current identification is geared to those accounting for 100 million tonnes CO2e of the overall surplus, he said.

Numerous emission-reduction efforts that fight deforestation and forest degradation and programmes to boost Indonesia’s forest carbon stocks had enabled the country to receive result-based payments from various sources, including governments and multilateral climate finance facilities. The country obtained US$5 (S$6.70) per tonne of CO2e under the scheme, according to Dr Wahyu.

“These entities will have two options – joining the exchange, or doing their own trading with buyers if they already have contracts with them,” he said.

All entities taking part in carbon trading activities – both within and outside the exchange – will have to be registered with the national registry system in order to acquire emission-reduction permits.

Dr Wahyu underlined that Indonesia’s system welcomes entities with carbon credits certified under internationally-accepted standards, such as Verra and Gold Standard, and when necessary, they will be demanded to make adjustments to ensure compatibility.

Dr Edo Mahendra, special adviser on carbon trading to the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, told ST that while the initial stage of Indonesia’s exchange will involve at least one sector, it seeks to adopt best practices applied in other exchanges worldwide.

“We aim to create one market, one price, (with) multiple sectors,” he said.