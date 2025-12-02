Straitstimes.com header logo

Indonesia to investigate alleged illegal gold mining near Komodo Island

The Komodo dragon is the world's largest living lizard, capable of reaching up to 3m in length and more than 70kg in weight.

There are concerns that the mining activities could cause environmental pollution and threaten Komodo dragons.

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) will investigate an alleged illegal gold mining operation near Komodo Island in East Nusa Tenggara, which has sparked concerns over environmental damage and potential threats to the endangered Komodo dragon.

KPK regional supervision task force head Dian Patra said the authorities discovered the suspected mine on Big Sebayur Island in West Manggarai Regency, just a short distance from Komodo Island, after receiving tips from the public.

