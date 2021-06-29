Indonesia to impose hard Covid-19 lockdown from June 30 as it battles second wave of infections, say officials

JAKARTA - Indonesia plans to impose stricter restrictions starting on Wednesday (June 30), as South-east Asia's most populous country battles a second wave of coronavirus infections driven by the more transmissible Delta variant.

President Joko Widodo will lead an internal meeting on Tuesday to discuss details of the planned new measure, called Pemberlakuan Pembatasan Kegiatan Masyarakat (PPKM) Darurat, or emergency public activity restrictions, according to two senior government officials and a lawmaker who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The new measures may require all workers in the non-essential sector to work from home and ban dining in at restaurants, a member of Parliament's health committee told The Straits Times in a text message.

Currently 25 per cent of company employees are allowed to work from the office and restaurant dine-ins are limited to 25 per cent of capacity.

Domestic air travel would be allowed only for those who have been vaccinated and can produce negative polymerase chain reaction swab test results, the MP added.

It is not clear whether the new measures would apply nationwide or only to the red zone regions, where cases have been rising sharply this month.

Areas that have been designated as red zones include the capital Jakarta, parts of Yogyakarta and the regions of Kudus in Java, Bangkalan on Madura island, Bandung in West Java, and parts of Riau, in Sumatra.

"Let's wait for the full details from Istana (presidential palace)," one of the sources said.

The new measure would be a shift from the current localised lockdown, called micro public activity restriction, or PPKM Micro, which many see as no longer effective.

The mitigation team of Indonesian medical doctors' association on Sunday (June 27), appealed to the government to impose a hard lockdown of at least two weeks, especially in Java.

They added that maximum enforcement is required, as surging cases have overloaded hospitals.