Indonesia tightens rules for Airbnb-style rentals

All accommodations listed on online travel agencies must have necessary business licenses by March 31.

JAKARTA The Indonesian government has tightened regulations for short-term rental properties – including those listed on digital platform Airbnb – by mandating that they possess business permits, the country’s Tourism Minister said on Feb 27.

All accommodation listed on online travel agencies must have the necessary business licences by March 31, Indonesian Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana said on her Instagram account.

The government expects all operators to start processing the required permits, she said.

The new regulations come after the governor of the Indonesian resort island of Bali proposed to

halt all short-term rentals

, including those listed on Airbnb, as the provincial government was losing regional tax revenue.

Ms Widiyanti said the move seeks to ensure Indonesia’s tourism sector keeps growing, to prevent tax evasion and to provide a fair environment for all business operators in the tourism sector. REUTERS

