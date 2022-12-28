Indonesia, Thailand unfazed by China’s Covid-19 surge, easing of travel curbs

JAKARTA - President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has said that he is not worried about a possible surge of Covid-19 infections from foreign tourists amid concerns of surging of cases in China, which has decided to relax its strict pandemic measures.

“As long as our serosurvey shows results above 90 per cent, which means we already have proper immunity, then whatever comes our way won’t be a problem,” said the President when responding to questions on how the government plans to anticipate the rise of Covid-19 infections in China.