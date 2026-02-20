Straitstimes.com header logo

Indonesia steps up in US-backed Gaza mission, and into a complex geopolitical gamble 

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto (front C) and Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (front R) attend the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, DC, on Feb 19, 2026. PHOTO: AFP

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto (front centre) and Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (front right) attend the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace.

PHOTO: AFP

Hariz Baharudin

  • Indonesia will serve as deputy commander of a US-led stabilisation force in Gaza, pledging 8,000 troops, signalling President Prabowo's foreign policy ambition.
  • This high-risk mission sparks domestic unease in Indonesia due to unclear deployment, Israeli involvement, and funding commitments, raising legitimacy concerns.
  • Analysts highlight a mandate mismatch between Indonesia's humanitarian focus and the force’s security role, risking its reputation and liability for misconduct.

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s decision to serve as deputy commander of a United States-led multinational stabilisation force in Gaza thrusts Jakarta into the leadership of a high-risk mission abroad, testing President Prabowo Subianto’s foreign policy instincts early in his term and stirring unease at home. 

South-east Asia’s largest country – and so far the region’s only participant in the US-backed

Board of Peace initiative

underpinning the force – has pledged about 8,000 Indonesian National Armed Forces personnel for deployment within one to two months, likely preceded by an advance team.

