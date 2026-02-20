For subscribers
News analysis
Indonesia steps up in US-backed Gaza mission, and into a complex geopolitical gamble
- Indonesia will serve as deputy commander of a US-led stabilisation force in Gaza, pledging 8,000 troops, signalling President Prabowo's foreign policy ambition.
- This high-risk mission sparks domestic unease in Indonesia due to unclear deployment, Israeli involvement, and funding commitments, raising legitimacy concerns.
- Analysts highlight a mandate mismatch between Indonesia's humanitarian focus and the force’s security role, risking its reputation and liability for misconduct.
JAKARTA – Indonesia’s decision to serve as deputy commander of a United States-led multinational stabilisation force in Gaza thrusts Jakarta into the leadership of a high-risk mission abroad, testing President Prabowo Subianto’s foreign policy instincts early in his term and stirring unease at home.
South-east Asia’s largest country – and so far the region’s only participant in the US-backed Board of Peace initiative
Board of Peace initiativeunderpinning the force – has pledged about 8,000 Indonesian National Armed Forces personnel for deployment within one to two months, likely preceded by an advance team.