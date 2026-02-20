Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto (front centre) and Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (front right) attend the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace.

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s decision to serve as deputy commander of a United States-led multinational stabilisation force in Gaza thrusts Jakarta into the leadership of a high-risk mission abroad, testing President Prabowo Subianto’s foreign policy instincts early in his term and stirring unease at home.