Indonesia shifts G-20 focus to energy security

JAKARTA - The Office of the Coordinating Economic Minister has vowed to focus on energy security in the first round of the G-20 sherpa track working groups, as the war between Russia and Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia exacerbated an increase in global energy prices.

During a press briefing at the ministerial office, Deputy Coordinating Economic Minister and G-20 co-sherpa Edi Prio Pambudi said such an adaption of the agenda was needed to maintain the relevance of Indonesia's G-20 presidency for solving current challenges.