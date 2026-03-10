For subscribers
Indonesia sets three-month deadline for online child safety compliance
JAKARTA - Social media and other digital platforms in Indonesia now have three months to assess child safety risks under a new government regulation, with users under 16 years old facing restrictions on high-risk services to curb exposure to harmful content and online exploitation.
After a year of drafting and consultations, the Communications and Digital Ministry finally issued its ministerial regulation on March 6 as a technical guideline for Child Protection in Digital Space Regulation (PP Tunas).
