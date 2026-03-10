Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Indonesia sets three-month deadline for online child safety compliance

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The policy is designed to safeguard children from online threats such as grooming, abuse and harmful content.

The policy is designed to safeguard children from online threats such as grooming, abuse and harmful content.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH

Google Preferred Source badge

JAKARTA - Social media and other digital platforms in Indonesia now have three months to assess child safety risks under a new government regulation, with users under 16 years old facing restrictions on high-risk services to curb exposure to harmful content and online exploitation.

After a year of drafting and consultations, the Communications and Digital Ministry finally

issued its ministerial regulation on March 6 as a technical guideline for Child Protection in Digital Space Regulation (PP Tunas).

See more on

Indonesia

Technology sector

Children and youth

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.